Owners of the Millcreek Mall weigh options while Erie County stays in the yellow phase

The owners of the Millcreek Mall said that they will consider legal action and maybe even opening in defiance of the governor after learning that Erie County is staying in the yellow phase.

The Cafaro Company, which owns the Millcreek Mall, also owns twelve enclosed malls in ten states.

All of the malls that the Cafaro Company owns have reopened for business except the Millcreek Mall.

Company President Anthony Cafaro Jr. said that they feel unwelcome in Pennsylvania, even though they have been doing business at the mall for the past 45 years.

“It makes no sense when we see the map and that Erie County is the only county in a couple hundred of miles of the next closes county that is remaining yellow. We don’t understand it and the numbers don’t seem to match what’s going on either,” said Anthony Cafaro Jr., Co-President of Cafaro Company.

Cafaro said that the company will talk to his tenants first before taking legal action or opening.