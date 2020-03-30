PA Attorney General launching initiative to help secure economic relief for those impacted by COVID-19

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Twitter today his office is launching an initiative aimed at securing economic relief for Pennsylvanians impacted by COVID-19.
#PACAREPackage banks *must* offer:— AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) March 30, 2020
✅Expansion of business loan availability
✅90 day grace period for mortgages, other consumer loans
✅90 day relief from fees & charges
As we see ourselves through this crisis and through to recovery and beyond — we *must* continue to protect consumers.— AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) March 30, 2020
My Office’s dedication to doing right by PA consumers hasn’t wavered, and it never will, especially not in the critical days and months ahead.