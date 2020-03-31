PA Attorney General reminds landlords Pennsylvanians cannot be evicted during a state of emergency

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that Pennsylvanians cannot be evicted during the current COVID-19 state of emergency.

To all PA landlords, let me be clear: PA'ns *cannot* be evicted from their homes during this emergency.



I wrote landlords + mortgage lenders, urging them to suspend proceedings beyond what the Supreme Court requires, to give PA'ns time to get back on their feet. — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) March 31, 2020

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered courts closed to eviction proceedings due to the COVID-19 state of emergency. The court’s order is applicable to all Pennsylvania property owners, managers, landlords, as well as mortgage brokers and lenders.

AG Shapiro wrote to landlords and mortgage lenders, urging them to extend the time during which eviction proceedings are suspended for a period of time beyond what the Supreme Court requires to give affected Pennsylvanians time to get back on their feet.

You can download the full letter below:

“With millions of Pennsylvanians following Governor Wolf’s direction to stay at home, it is critical that rental evictions cease for the duration of this emergency,” said​ Attorney General Shapiro in his letter.

“Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have lost wages and jobs during this crisis and we will need time for businesses to reopen and for our economy to come back when the emergency is lifted. Stable housing is part of the foundation we need as a Commonwealth to fully recover.”

If you believe that you have been wrongfully evicted from your home or wrongfully had your property foreclosed, you can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General at https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/.