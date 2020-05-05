1  of  2
Breaking News
LIVE: Erie County COVID-19 update Department of Health: 50,957 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,012 deaths
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County COVID-19 update As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks

PA Auditor General: 97% drop in backlogged rape kits

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Auditor General Depasquale_2167673367616179097

Victims of rape are slowly getting answers about their case long after reporting a sexual assault.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says new data shows a 97% drop in backlogged testing of rape kits. That’s the lowest total in four years.

However, 94 victims of rape are still waiting for their results, sometimes 12 months after having evidence collected after an assault.

DePasquale is looking for answers as to why 94 kits remain backlogged in the hands of 41 law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania.

The good news is there are no backlogged kits in Erie, Crawford, or Warren Counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar