PA Auditor General: 97% drop in backlogged rape kits

Victims of rape are slowly getting answers about their case long after reporting a sexual assault.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says new data shows a 97% drop in backlogged testing of rape kits. That’s the lowest total in four years.

However, 94 victims of rape are still waiting for their results, sometimes 12 months after having evidence collected after an assault.

DePasquale is looking for answers as to why 94 kits remain backlogged in the hands of 41 law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania.

The good news is there are no backlogged kits in Erie, Crawford, or Warren Counties.