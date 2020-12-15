PA CareerLink offices in Erie County, Oil City to remain closed through December

PA CareerLink has announced its Erie County and Oil City offices will remain closed through December as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the community.

Although the physical offices are closed, those in Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Warren, and Venango counties can still connect via Skype, FaceTime, Ring Central, text messaging or Webex.

You can call the offices directly at (814) 455-9966 – Erie, (814) 678-5050 – Oil City, or Toll Free at 1-844-333-5248. Add northwestpacareerlink@gmail.com as a contact via Skype. Northwest PA CareerLink can be reached on iDevices at (814) 853-3942 via FaceTime.

Reopening of the offices will be reevaluated at the end of December.