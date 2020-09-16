PA considering new bill to make not wearing a mask a misdemeanor

by: Kelsey Rogers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that is being considered in the Senate by Pennsylvania lawmakers could make being maskless in public a misdemeanor.

Senate Bill 1287, introduced on Sept. 8, would rule not wearing a mask in public as a second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person, according to the bill.

Generally, recklessly endangering another person is defined as a person recklessly engaging in conduct which places or may place another person in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

“A person commits a misdemeanor of the second degree if the person willfully fails to wear a mask or other face-covering that is necessary to protect public health as a result of a declaration by the
Governor of disaster emergency,” the bill states.

