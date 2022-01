Pa. counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 4 reached 828,344 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 56.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 33.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 3, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Fayette County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (637 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,992 (23,259 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (14 new deaths, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (539 total deaths)

— 45.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#49. Bedford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (240 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,403 (8,813 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (6 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (226 total deaths)

— 64.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#48. Perry County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (235 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,933 (6,910 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (154 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#47. Mifflin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 514 (237 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,181 (9,311 total cases)

— 24.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (238 total deaths)

— 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#46. Indiana County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (436 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,051 (12,654 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (298 total deaths)

— 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#45. Lycoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (591 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,399 (21,979 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (443 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#44. Snyder County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (213 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,637 (6,313 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (127 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#43. Beaver County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (907 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,311 (30,017 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (16 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (604 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#42. Somerset County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 576 (423 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,317 (14,188 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 18 (13 new deaths, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (330 total deaths)

— 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#41. Cambria County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 598 (778 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,720 (25,674 total cases)

— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (10 new deaths, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (621 total deaths)

— 66.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#40. Northumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 600 (545 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,981 (17,243 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (7 new deaths, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (471 total deaths)

— 80.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#39. Mercer County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 611 (669 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,880 (18,471 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (8 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (430 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#38. Pike County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (347 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,057 (7,287 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (73 total deaths)

— 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#37. Armstrong County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 632 (409 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,594 (12,037 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (5 new deaths, -55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (275 total deaths)

— 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#36. Clinton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 637 (246 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,814 (6,882 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (105 total deaths)

— 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#35. Crawford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 642 (543 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,212 (15,413 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (7 new deaths, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (260 total deaths)

— 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#34. Schuylkill County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 644 (910 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,725 (26,470 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (5 new deaths, -69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (554 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#33. Fulton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (94 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,817 (3,170 total cases)

— 34.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 28 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (49 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#32. Columbia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (427 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,109 (11,115 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (8 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (191 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#31. Westmoreland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (2,293 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,254 (60,200 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (29 new deaths, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (1,121 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#30. Wyoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (182 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,462 (3,875 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 19 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (89 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#29. Wayne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 703 (361 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,021 (7,715 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (140 total deaths)

— 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#28. Cumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 724 (1,834 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,812 (37,529 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (13 new deaths, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (721 total deaths)

— 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#27. Montour County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 752 (137 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,267 (3,330 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (81 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#26. Lawrence County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 764 (653 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,316 (14,807 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (8 new deaths, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (334 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#25. Butler County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 791 (1,486 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,810 (33,456 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (11 new deaths, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (614 total deaths)

— 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#24. Centre County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 797 (1,295 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,417 (26,658 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (289 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#23. Erie County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 809 (2,182 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,787 (42,583 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (12 new deaths, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (630 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#22. Susquehanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (327 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,575 (5,878 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (86 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#21. Lackawanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 842 (1,765 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,478 (30,356 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (13 new deaths, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (599 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#20. Luzerne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 879 (2,790 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,136 (54,392 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (20 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (1,071 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#19. Carbon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 879 (564 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,767 (12,045 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (232 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#18. Franklin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 884 (1,371 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,437 (30,133 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (15 new deaths, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (550 total deaths)

— 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#17. Bradford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 885 (534 new cases, +128% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,190 (10,973 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (154 total deaths)

— 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#16. Washington County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 892 (1,845 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,409 (36,014 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (13 new deaths, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (513 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#15. Dauphin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 893 (2,484 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,069 (44,721 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (13 new deaths, +86% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (758 total deaths)

— 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#14. Bucks County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (5,799 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,952 (93,942 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (22 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (1,554 total deaths)

— 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#13. Lancaster County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 950 (5,183 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,071 (93,158 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (34 new deaths, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (1,555 total deaths)

— 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#12. Chester County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 960 (5,038 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,059 (68,556 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (19 new deaths, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (967 total deaths)

— 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#11. Allegheny County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,028 (12,502 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,956 (181,874 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (34 new deaths, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (2,725 total deaths)

— 22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#10. Lebanon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,054 (1,495 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,646 (27,856 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (11 new deaths, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (400 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#9. Adams County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,067 (1,099 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,113 (18,658 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (8 new deaths, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (274 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#8. Monroe County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,077 (1,833 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,754 (26,825 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (12 new deaths, +140% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (417 total deaths)

— 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#7. Montgomery County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,106 (9,186 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,709 (113,906 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (25 new deaths, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (1,996 total deaths)

— 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#6. Berks County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,145 (4,821 new cases, +136% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,547 (78,112 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (31 new deaths, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (1,320 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#5. Lehigh County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,250 (4,618 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,726 (65,466 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (15 new deaths, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (1,047 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#4. York County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,267 (5,690 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,624 (88,124 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (25 new deaths, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (1,196 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#3. Philadelphia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,283 (20,326 new cases, +281% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,452 (228,936 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (41 new deaths, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (4,258 total deaths)

— 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#2. Northampton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,321 (4,032 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,711 (60,175 total cases)

— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (19 new deaths, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (882 total deaths)

— 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#1. Delaware County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,359 (7,700 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,476 (82,044 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (19 new deaths, +171% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (1,582 total deaths)

— 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

This article has been republished pursuant to a Creative Commons license.