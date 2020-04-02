PA DCNR Secretary gives tips for getting outside while under the Stay at Home order

1  of  3
The head of Pennsylvania’s State Park System says you can still get some outside exercise despite the current COVID-19 crisis.

Most state parks, including Presque Isle, have closed their facilities due to the pandemic but are still allowing people to walk on the park’s trails.

The DCNR secretary says she encourages that, but says you still have to use caution to stay away from other people and to not touch too many surfaces.

“If you arrive somewhere and it’s crowded move on. Don’t crowd into a place that already has too many people. That’s why it’s important to plan ahead,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (PA DCNR).

Dunn says if you do visit a state park to bring a bag and take any garbage home, because many park staff members are not working right now.

