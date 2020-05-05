PA Department of Health backs Erie County Department of Health’s decision not to release the names of COVID-19 patients

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is in support of the Erie County Department of Health’s decision to not release the names of COVID-19 patients.

In a nine page brief, the state health department says the states Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 does not require the release of names, meaning the county health department has followed proper protocol.

Currently, the county is in a lawsuit between two fraternal order of police unions. The FOP’s want the county to release the names of COVID-19 patients to the 911 dispatch. The county, on the other hand, disagrees.