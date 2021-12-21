Pa. Dept. of Health: 70.9 percent of residents 18 and older fully vaccinated

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued their weekly COVID-19 update.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 20, 70.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

406,243 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 213,101 booster doses administered in the past week. 50,778 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

2.8 percent decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.

Over the past 7 days Monday, Dec. 13 – Sunday, Dec. 19:

The daily average number of cases was 7,252.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 20 was 0.3 percent lower than on Dec. 13. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 14.4 percent and fell to 8 percent, respectively.

There have been 800 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 59 percent occurring in people 70 years and older.

“We need all eligible residents to get vaccinated and get boosted to stop the spread of variants that are pushing health care workers to their limit,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “The DOH maintains its commitment to providing the public with accurate data on our vaccine dashboard, and like other states, works with the CDC to improve the integrity of data shown at the national level.”

