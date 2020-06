State leaders will address issues with unemployment compensation and other COVID-19 related benefit programs from 1 to 2 p.m. today, June 11th.

During this afternoons live stream, they will talk about several recently implemented programs under the CARES Act.

This includes Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which gives an additional 13 weeks of benefits to people who exhaust their regular UC.

Since mid March, over 14 billion dollars in benefits has been paid to claimants.