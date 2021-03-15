PA House Republicans respond to Gov. Wolf lifting some COVID-19 restrictions, increasing crowd limits

Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, along with increasing gathering limits for events.
House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman released the following statement in response:
“While today’s announcement by the Governor is certainly welcome, it has not come soon enough and does not go far enough to help Pennsylvania’s workers, small businesses, and hospitality industry recover from a year’s-worth of unprecedented Wolf administration-mandated shutdowns.
Pennsylvania continues to lag behind some of our neighboring states in how aggressively we are reopening our economy. If we continue with these short-sighted half measures, we may put ourselves in a position of competitive weakness and lose out on our opportunity to make Pennsylvania the envy of the East.”House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman