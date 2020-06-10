PA legislature passes resolution to end Governor Wolf’s emergency declaration; governor expected to take legislature to court

A possible legal battle may be brewing after the Pennsylvania legislature passed a resolution.

According to the PA Post website, the bill effectively terminates the emergency declaration ordered by Governor Tom Wolf in March. The order has been extended in June as well.

The Senate passed the resolution 31-19, with the house voting 121-81.

Republicans claim the passage ends the order, but Democrats say it still won’t affect the reopening plan, which is an order by the Secretary of Health.

Republicans have no plans to send the resolution to the governor for a veto, saying the order is ended. However, they do expect the governor to take the legislature to court.