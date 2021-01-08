PA reports 10,178 new positive cases of COVID-19; 5,491 people hospitalized, 1,113 people in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,178 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 703,265.

The department is also reporting 215 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 17,394 deaths.

There are 5,491 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,113 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15.0%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 56,278 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,416 cases among employees, for a total of 66,694. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 9,333 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. To date, 20,341 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Through Jan. 7 — 199,618 doses of the vaccine have been administered. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,352,377 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.