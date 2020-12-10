PA reports 11,972 new cases of COVID-19; 248 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 11,972 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 457,289.

The department also reported 248 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 12,010 deaths.

There are 5,852 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

To date, 2,993,507 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.