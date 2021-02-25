PA reports 2,356 new cases of COVID-19; more than 2.1 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,356 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. February 25, bringing the statewide total to 922,990.

The department is also reporting 81 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,868 deaths.

There are 1,972 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 433 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27: 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week. 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,147,135 doses total through February 24: First doses, 83 percent (1,531,194 administered of 1,836,065 allocated) Second doses, 46 percent (615,941 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)



There are 3,852,446 people who have tested negative in Pennsylvania to date.