PA reports 2,597 new cases of COVID-19; first dose administered to 50.9% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,597 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. May 5, bringing the statewide total to 1,164,216.

The department is also reporting 56 new deaths, for a total of 26,390 deaths statewide.

There are 2,172 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 480 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 stood at 7.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 5, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 50.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 5, 42.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 5, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 8,840,842 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, May 5.

3,646,861 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 81,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,847,176 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,494,037 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8: 323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 8,840,842 doses total through May 5: First/single doses: 5,494,037 administered Second doses: 3,346,805 administered



To date, 4,429,718 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.