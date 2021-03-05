PA reports 2,757 new cases of COVID-19; more than 2.7 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,757 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. March 5, bringing the statewide total to 944,196.

The department is also reporting 43 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,262 deaths.

There are 1,628 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 350 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 19 – February 25 stood at 6.3%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6: 336,870 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, the department has administered 2,777,440 doses total through March 4: First/single doses, 88 percent (1,909,291 administered of 2,172,935 allocated) Second doses, 57 percent (868,149 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)



In Erie County, 51,272 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, 25,382 vaccinations have been administered.

And in Warren County 7,531 vaccinations have been administered.

To date, 3,926,038 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.