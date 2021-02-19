PA reports 2,778 new positive cases of COVID-19; nearly 1.9 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,778 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. Feb. 19, bringing the statewide total to 908,773.
The department is also reporting 67 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,480 deaths.
There are 2,124 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is comparable to what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20:
- 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week.
- 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,867,240 doses total through February 18:
- First doses, 86 percent (1,387,443 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)
- Second doses, 41 percent (479,797 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)
To date, 3,807,727 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.