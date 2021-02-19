PA reports 2,778 new positive cases of COVID-19; nearly 1.9 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,778 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. Feb. 19, bringing the statewide total to 908,773.

The department is also reporting 67 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,480 deaths.

There are 2,124 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is comparable to what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20: 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,867,240 doses total through February 18: First doses, 86 percent (1,387,443 administered of 1,610,175 allocated) Second doses, 41 percent (479,797 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)



To date, 3,807,727 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.