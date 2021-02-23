PA reports 2,830 new cases of COVID-19; more than 2 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,830 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. February 23, bringing the statewide total to 917,848.

The department is also reporting 97 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,711 deaths.

There are 1,963 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 418 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27: 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week. 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,034,123 doses total through February 22: First doses, 80 percent (1,474,479 administered of 1,836,065 allocated) Second doses, 42 percent (559,644 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)



Here are the daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers around the region:

In Erie County there have been 37,592 total vaccinations.

In Crawford County, there have been 20,349 total vaccinations.

In Warren County, there have been 6,433 total vaccinations.

Across Pennsylvania, more than 2 million people have been vaccinated. As of today, the CDC ranks Pennsylvania fifth in the nation for number of vaccine doses administered.