PA reports 2,830 new cases of COVID-19; more than 2 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,830 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. February 23, bringing the statewide total to 917,848.
The department is also reporting 97 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,711 deaths.
There are 1,963 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 418 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27:
- 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week.
- 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,034,123 doses total through February 22:
- First doses, 80 percent (1,474,479 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)
- Second doses, 42 percent (559,644 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)
Here are the daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers around the region:
- In Erie County there have been 37,592 total vaccinations.
- In Crawford County, there have been 20,349 total vaccinations.
- In Warren County, there have been 6,433 total vaccinations.
Across Pennsylvania, more than 2 million people have been vaccinated. As of today, the CDC ranks Pennsylvania fifth in the nation for number of vaccine doses administered.