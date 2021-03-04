PA reports 3,028 new cases of COVID-19; more than 2.6 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,028 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. March 4, bringing the statewide total to 941,439.
The department also reported 50 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 24,219 deaths.
There are 1,648 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 357 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:
- 336,870 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, the department has administered 2,666,598 doses total through March 3:
- First/single doses, 85 percent (1,840,397 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)
- Second doses, 54 percent (826,201 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)
- In Erie County there have been 48,362 vaccinations administered
- In Crawford County there have been 24,236 vaccinations administered
- In Warren County there have been 7,169 vaccinations administered
To date, 3,915,271 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.