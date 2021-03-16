PA reports 3,119 new positive cases of COVID-19; more than 3.7 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,119 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. March 16, bringing the statewide total to 970,717.

The department is also reporting 65 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,652 deaths.

There are 1,450 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 286 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

More than 3.7 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1.3 million people are fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of 77,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, the department has administered 3,735,484 doses total through March 15: First/single doses, 92 percent (2,486,324 administered of 2,705,155 allocated) Second doses, 63 percent (1,249,147 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)



In Erie County, 88,775 vaccinations have been administered

In Crawford County, 31,999 vaccinations have been administered

In Warren County, 9,672 vaccinations have been administered

To date, 4,008,754 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.