PA reports 3,346 new cases of COVID-19; more than 2.2 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,346 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. Feb. 26. This brings the statewide total to 926,336.

The department is also reporting 69 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,937 deaths.

There are 1,962 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 421 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27: 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week. 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, the department has administered 2,226,004 doses total through February 25: First doses, 86 percent (1,576,984 administered of 1,836,065 allocated) Second doses, 49 percent (649,020 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)



To date, 3,863,935 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.