PA reports 3,346 new cases of COVID-19; more than 2.2 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,346 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. Feb. 26. This brings the statewide total to 926,336.
The department is also reporting 69 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,937 deaths.
There are 1,962 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 421 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27:
- 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week.
- 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, the department has administered 2,226,004 doses total through February 25:
- First doses, 86 percent (1,576,984 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)
- Second doses, 49 percent (649,020 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)
To date, 3,863,935 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.