PA reports 3,978 new cases of COVID-19; nearly 1.5 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,978 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 884,269.

The department is also reporting 115 new deaths, for a total of 22,860 deaths statewide.

There are 2,789 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 569 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 2/11/21 at 12:00 am): • 3,978 additional positive cases of COVID-19 • 884,269 total cases… Posted by Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday, February 11, 2021

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,700 since the end of September. Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

Through Feb. 10 — 1,461,612 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,126,321 people. 1,126,321, or 79 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine. 335,291, or 33 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.

To date, 3,735,776 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.