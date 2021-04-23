PA reports 4,188 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 45.3% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,188 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. April 23, bringing the statewide total to 1,126,850.

The department is also reporting 59 new deaths, for a total of 25,938 deaths statewide.

There are 2,808 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 571 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 – April 15 stood at 9.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 23, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 45.3% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 23, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 7,788,830 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 23.

3,076,391 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 101,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,907,180 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,983,571 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24: 304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 7,788,830 doses total through April 23: First/single doses: 4,983,571 administered Second doses: 2,805,259 administered



To date, 4,332,764 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.