PA reports 4,410 new cases of COVID-19; 3,280 people hospitalized, 650 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,410 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 850,488.

The department is also reporting 125 new deaths, for a statewide total of 21,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,280 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 650 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

Through Feb. 1 — 1,024,615 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 621,021 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 201,797 people who have received two doses (fully covered). (1,024,615 doses administered to 822,818 people)

To date, 3,656,629 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.