PA reports 450 new cases of COVID-19 — 55.9% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 450 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. June 8, bringing the statewide total to 1,206,439.

The department is also reporting 35 new deaths, for a total of 27,395 deaths statewide.

There are 754 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 173 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 – May 27 stood at 3.8%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 8, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 59.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 8, 55.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.3% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 38 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,925,445 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 8.

4,917,549 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 30,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,498,579 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,416,128 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 10,925,445 doses total through June 7: First/single doses: 6,416,128 administered Second doses: 4,509,317 administered



There are 162,630 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,843 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,454 cases among employees, for a total of 87,297.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,313 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 28,844 of our total cases are among health care workers.

To date, 4,647,201 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

