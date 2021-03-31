PA reports 4,557 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 31% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,557 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,024,857.

The department is also reporting 44 new deaths, for a statewide total of 25,093 deaths.

There are 1,980 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 392 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 – March 25 stood at 7.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, March 31, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 31% of its eligible population, putting it ahead of the national average.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,154,718 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, March 31.

1,830,605 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 82,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,614,879 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,445,484 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 5,154,718 doses total through March 31: First/single doses: 3,445,484 administered Second doses: 1,709,234 administered



In Erie County, 114,526 vaccinations have been administered

In Crawford County, 38,787 vaccinations have been administered

In Warren County, 12,435 vaccinations have been administered

To date, 4,135,022 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.