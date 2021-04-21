PA reports 4,602 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 43.9% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,602 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. April 21, bringing the statewide total to 1,118,470.

The department is also reporting 60 new deaths, for a total of 25,827 deaths statewide.

There are 2,833 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 576 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 – April 15 stood at 9.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 21, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 43.9% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 21, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 7,409,970 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, April 21.

2,886,162 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 100,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,907,425 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,793,587 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24: 304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 7,409,970 doses total through April 21: First/single doses: 4,793,587 administered Second doses: 2,616,383 administered



To date, 4,312,611 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.