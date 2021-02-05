PA reports 4,688 new cases of COVID-19; more than 1.1 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,688 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m., February 5. This brings the statewide total to 861,674.

The department is also reporting 138 new deaths, for a total of 22,239 deaths statewide.

There are 3,138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 653 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

Through Feb. 4 — 1,164,600 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 671,820 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 246,390 people who have received two doses (fully covered). (1,164,600 doses have been administered to 918,210 people.) A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,678,224 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.