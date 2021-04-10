PA reports 4,882 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 36% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,882 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,068,974.

The department is also reporting 40 new deaths, for a statewide total of 25,402 deaths.

There are 2,439 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 496 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 10, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 36% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 20th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 10, Pennsylvania ranks 6 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 6,233,317 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, April 10.

2,299,256 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 88,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,828,141 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,127,397 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 6,580,640 doses will have been allocated through April 10: 442,310 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 6,233,317 doses total through April 10: First/single doses: 4,127,397 administered Second doses: 2,105,920 administered



To date, 4,220,187 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.