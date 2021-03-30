PA reports 5,032 new cases of COVID-19; over 5 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,032 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. March 30, bringing the statewide total to 1,020,300.

The department is also reporting 34 new deaths, for a statewide total of 25,049 deaths.

There are 1,916 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 389 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 – March 25 stood at 7.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, March 30, Pennsylvania is the 12th state in the country in terms of percentage of population which has received at least one dose.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,043,676 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, March 30.

1,781,870 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,599,860 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,381,730 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 5,043,676 doses total through March 30: First/single doses: 3,381,730 administered Second doses: 1,661,946 administered



To date, 4,126,702 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.