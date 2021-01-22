PA reports 5,338 new cases of COVID-19; 4,758 people hospitalized, 851 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,338 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 794,172.

The department is also reporting 193 new deaths, for a statewide total of 20,321 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,758 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 851 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,899 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,425 cases among employees, for a total of 72,324. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 10,212 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 21,979 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 21 — 5,485,691 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 387,929 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 98,881 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

To date, 3,533,761 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.