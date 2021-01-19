PA reports 5,341 new cases of COVID-19; 4,582 people hospitalized, 950 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. January 19 that there were 5,341 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.

The department also reported 77 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 19,467 deaths.

There are 4,582 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,995 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,204 cases among employees, for a total of 71,199. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 10,041 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Approximately 21,569 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 18 — 477,929 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 340,947 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 68,491 people that have received two doses (fully covered). A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,494,279 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.