PA reports 5,664 new cases of COVID-19; deaths climb above 20,000

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,664 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 788,834.

The department is also reporting 260 new deaths, for a total of 20,128 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,882 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 889 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,597 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,372 cases among employees, for a total of 71,969. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 10,137 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 21,862 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 20 — 543,329 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 366,429 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 88,450 people who have received two doses (fully covered). A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,520,836 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.