PA reports 5,984 new cases of COVID-19; 401 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,984 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 783,170.

The department also reported 401 new deaths, for a statewide total of 19,868 deaths attributed to COVID-19 (78% of the deaths occurred over the past 10 days, the remainder of deaths reported today occurred in late December and early January).

There are 4,593 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 918 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,319 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,267 cases among employees, for a total of 71,586. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 10,112 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Approximately 21,690 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.



Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 19 — 516,746 doses of the vaccine have been administered. 354,728 people have received one dose (partially covered), and 81,009 people have received two doses (fully covered). A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,507,092 have tested negative in Pennsylvania.