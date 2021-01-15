PA reports 6,047 new cases of COVID-19; 4,980 people hospitalized, 1,013 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,047 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. January 15. This brings the statewide total to 754,611.

The department is also reporting 215 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 18,957 deaths.

There are 4,980 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,013 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,922 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,065 cases among employees, for a total of 69,987. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 9,854 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 21,326 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 14 — 407,217 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 290,985 people that have received one dose (partially covered), and 58,116 people that have received two doses (fully covered) — totaling 407,217 doses administered. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,440,494 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.