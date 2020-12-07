PA reports 6,330 new cases of COVID-19; 5,300 people hospitalized, 1,107 in ICU

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,330 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 426,444.

The department also reported 42 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 11,373 total deaths.

There are 5,300 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,107 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Yesterday, Sunday, Dec. 6 the department reported 8,630 new cases. Saturday, Dec. 5 the department reported a record high 12,884 new cases.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

There are 22,791 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. 

To date, 2,943,283 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar