PA reports 6,330 new cases of COVID-19; 5,300 people hospitalized, 1,107 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,330 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 426,444.

The department also reported 42 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 11,373 total deaths.

There are 5,300 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,107 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Yesterday, Sunday, Dec. 6 the department reported 8,630 new cases. Saturday, Dec. 5 the department reported a record high 12,884 new cases.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

There are 22,791 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

To date, 2,943,283 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.