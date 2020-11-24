PA reports 6,669 new cases of COVID-19; 3,459 people hospitalized, 767 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 24 that there were 6,669 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 321,070.

The department also reported 81 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,951 deaths.

There are 3,459 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 767 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,200 since the end of September.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 – November 19 stood at 11.1%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 17 and November 23 is 405,883 with 49,539 positive cases. There were 38,668 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 23.

There are 13,617 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

To date, 2,723,368 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.