PA reports 6,759 new cases of COVID-19; 3,897 hospitalized, 826 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m., Nov. 25 that there were 6,759 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 327,829.

The department also reported 144 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 10,095 deaths.

There are 3,897 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 826 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 – November 19 stood at 11.1%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 18 and November 24 is 405,184 with 45,557 positive cases. There were 56,197 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 24.

There are 14,361 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

As of today, 2,743,221 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.