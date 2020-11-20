PA reports 6,808 new cases of COVID-19; 108 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m., November 20 that there were 6,808 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 295,786.

The department also reported 108 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,689 deaths.

There are currently 2,952 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 659 people are in the ICU.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

There are 11,175 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. 

To date, 2,648,870 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

