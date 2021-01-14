PA reports 7,175 new cases of COVID-19; 5,069 people hospitalized, 1,035 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting as of 12 a.m. Jan. 14 that there were 7,175 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 748,564.

The department is also reporting 313 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,742.

There are 5,069 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,035 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,577 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,010 cases among employees, for a total of 69,587. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 9,823 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 21,217 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Through Jan. 13 — 373,529 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

There are 269,279 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 52,125 people that have received two doses (fully covered). In total, 373,529 doses have been administered to date. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,427,975 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.