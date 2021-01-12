PA reports 7,275 new cases of COVID-19; 5,232 people hospitalized, 1,070 in ICU

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,275 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 733,429.

The department also reported 227 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 18,080 deaths.

There are 5,232 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,070 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,724 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,754 cases among employees, for a total of 68,478. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 9,418 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. To date, 20,860 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Through Jan. 11 — 311,477 doses of the vaccine have been administered. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,403,160 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar