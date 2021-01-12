PA reports 7,275 new cases of COVID-19; 5,232 people hospitalized, 1,070 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,275 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 733,429.

The department also reported 227 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 18,080 deaths.

There are 5,232 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,070 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,724 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,754 cases among employees, for a total of 68,478. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 9,418 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. To date, 20,860 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Through Jan. 11 — 311,477 doses of the vaccine have been administered. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,403,160 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.