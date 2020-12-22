PA reports 7,962 new cases of COVID-19; 6,090 people hospitalized, 1,217 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,962 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 571,551. 

The department is also reporting 231 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 14,212 deaths.

There are 6,090 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,217 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14.

To date 109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses, and 26,563 doses of the vaccine have been administered. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,168,882 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

