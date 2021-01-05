PA reports 8,818 new cases of COVID-19; 5,630 people hospitalized, 1,182 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting as of 12:00 a.m. Jan. 5 that there were 8,818 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 673,915.

The department also reported 185 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 16,546 deaths.

Due to technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday, case counts today include data from the time the server was down on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system as the death data comes from a different server.

There are 5,630 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,182 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15.0%.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Through Jan. 4, 144,863 doses of the vaccine have been administered. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,315,134 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.