PA reports 8,992 new cases of COVID-19; 306 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting as of 12 a.m. Dec. 31 that there were 8,992 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 640,325.

The department is also reporting 306 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 15,978 deaths.

There are 5,962 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,178 people are in the ICU with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18 – December 24 stood at 15.1%.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Through Dec. 31, 115,291 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

To date, 3,265,129 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.