PA reports 9,320 new cases of COVID-19; 216 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,320 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 538,655.

The department is also reporting 216 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 13,608.

There are 6,209 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,246 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

To date, 3,118,874 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.