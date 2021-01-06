PA reports 9,474 new cases of COVID-19; 5,684 people hospitalized, 1,148 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,474 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 683,389.

The department is also reporting 368 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 16,914 deaths.

There are 5,684 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,148 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15.0%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 55,480 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,186 cases among employees, for a total of 65,666. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 9,262 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. To date, 19,940 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.



Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Through Jan. 5 — 159,216 doses of the vaccine have been administered. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,326,956 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.