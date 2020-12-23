PA reports 9,605 new cases of COVID-19; 6,151 people hospitalized, 1,236 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,605 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 581,156.
The department is also reporting 230 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 14,442 deaths.
There are 6,151 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,236 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Dec. 22:
- 109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.
Through Dec. 23:
- 41,444 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.
To date, 3,181,266 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.