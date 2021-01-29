PA reports 9,643 new cases of COVID-19; more than 893,000 vaccinations administered to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,643 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 834,048. (Note that case counts today include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers; 4,052 of today’s newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago.)

The department is also reporting 159 new deaths, for a statewide total of 21,462 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,691 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 753 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

Through Jan. 30 — 1,814,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 930,150 first doses will have been allocated (719,928 of the first doses will have been administered), and 884,700 second doses will have been allocated (173,328 of the second doses will have been administered).

Through Jan. 28 — 893,256 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 546,600 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 173,328 people who have received two doses (fully covered). A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here. Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

To date, 3,611,366 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.